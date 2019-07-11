Comparison of Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.80 N/A 7.80 10.90 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.62 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evercore Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation. Gladstone Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Evercore Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evercore Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Evercore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Evercore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Evercore Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.