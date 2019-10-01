Comparison of Evercore Inc. (EVR) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Both Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 80 -2.34 39.27M 8.17 10.58 GAMCO Investors Inc. 19 0.00 5.22M 3.83 5.31

Demonstrates Evercore Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Evercore Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Evercore Inc. is currently more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 49,105,914.72% 53.6% 20.7% GAMCO Investors Inc. 27,944,325.48% 0% 80.2%

Risk & Volatility

Evercore Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, GAMCO Investors Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evercore Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has a 11.11% upside potential and an average price target of $89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.