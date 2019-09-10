Comparison of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 15.86 N/A -1.64 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Demonstrates Everbridge Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Everbridge Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, StoneCo Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Everbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67

The upside potential is 32.54% for Everbridge Inc. with average target price of $92.67. Meanwhile, StoneCo Ltd.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 5.18%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Everbridge Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everbridge Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 90.38% and 77% respectively. 0.9% are Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Everbridge Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.