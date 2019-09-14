Comparison of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 13.29 N/A -1.64 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 6.22 N/A -3.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Everbridge Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Everbridge Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Everbridge Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc. has an average target price of $92.67, and a 36.06% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares and 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

