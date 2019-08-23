Comparison of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 3 0.11 N/A 0.72 4.58 Capri Holdings Limited 40 0.78 N/A 3.59 9.92

In table 1 we can see Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capri Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.7 beta means Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Capri Holdings Limited’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited has 1.1 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Capri Holdings Limited is $63, which is potential 127.60% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 91.9%. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 6.79% 0% -12.7% -17.11% -13.16% -17.35% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Capri Holdings Limited.

Summary

Capri Holdings Limited beats on 11 of the 11 factors Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.