Comparison of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

As Application Software businesses, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 24 4.51 N/A -1.79 0.00 Workiva Inc. 48 10.42 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eventbrite Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

Eventbrite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Workiva Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eventbrite Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Workiva Inc.’s potential downside is -25.17% and its average price target is $44.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Eventbrite Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.9% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Workiva Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. -2.93% -14.43% -41.94% -44.93% 0% -35.6% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend while Workiva Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.