Comparison of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Eventbrite Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 247,130,242.83% -30% -10% Sonic Foundry Inc. 275,446,173.91% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eventbrite Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 13.14% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance while Sonic Foundry Inc. has 55.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Sonic Foundry Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.