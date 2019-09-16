Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 39.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.