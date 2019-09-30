Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 0.00 41.26M -1.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 178,787,878.79% -47.8% -41% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 973,825,202.39% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $9, which is potential 178.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 55.8%. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.