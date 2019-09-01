Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Since Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 194.77% and its average target price is $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.