Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

This is a contrast between Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.05 N/A 8.02 17.24

In table 1 we can see Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.9. The Current Ratio of rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has an average target price of $170.82, with potential upside of 23.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 99.6% respectively. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -39.28% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.