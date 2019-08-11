Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 1.6%. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Immunic Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.