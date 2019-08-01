Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.38 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Evelo Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 369.67% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.