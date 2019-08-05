Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 30.86 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.