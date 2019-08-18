Comparison of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 112.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evelo Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Evelo Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.69, with potential downside of -14.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.