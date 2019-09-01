Comparison of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.63 N/A 3.40 10.92 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.53 N/A 0.38 28.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evans Bancorp Inc. and MBT Financial Corp. MBT Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MBT Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MBT Financial Corp.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evans Bancorp Inc. and MBT Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 51.2%. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than MBT Financial Corp.

Summary

MBT Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.