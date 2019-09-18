Comparison of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

We are comparing Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.83 N/A 3.40 10.92 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 3.87 N/A 1.31 12.55

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evans Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evans Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Evans Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evans Bancorp Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.3% of Evans Bancorp Inc. shares and 55.7% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares. About 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -0.67% 0.8% -2.15% 4.13% -16.85% 10.6%

For the past year Evans Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc. beats Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.