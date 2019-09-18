Comparison of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide Inc. 152 3.02 N/A 4.63 33.67 Newtek Business Services Corp. 22 8.32 N/A 1.95 11.08

Table 1 highlights Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Newtek Business Services Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Euronet Worldwide Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Euronet Worldwide Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Newtek Business Services Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Newtek Business Services Corp. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Euronet Worldwide Inc. is $194.5, with potential upside of 33.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Euronet Worldwide Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.9% respectively. About 3.5% of Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Newtek Business Services Corp. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29% Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62%

For the past year Euronet Worldwide Inc. has stronger performance than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Newtek Business Services Corp.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.