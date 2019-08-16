Comparison of Euronav NV (EURN) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.04
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|12
|0.70
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Euronav NV and Capital Product Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 has Euronav NV and Capital Product Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|-20.8%
|-12.8%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Euronav NV shares and 32% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|1.41%
|10.49%
|5.9%
|33.53%
|-4.74%
|39.92%
For the past year Euronav NV’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Product Partners L.P.
Summary
Euronav NV beats Capital Product Partners L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
