Comparison of Euronav NV (EURN) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) and Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav NV 9 2.04 N/A -0.25 0.00 Capital Product Partners L.P. 12 0.70 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Euronav NV and Capital Product Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Euronav NV and Capital Product Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Euronav NV shares and 32% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5% Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92%

For the past year Euronav NV’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Summary

Euronav NV beats Capital Product Partners L.P. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.