Comparison of EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.61 N/A 1.23 6.37 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.79 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EuroDry Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 2.3% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EuroDry Ltd. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. EuroDry Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for EuroDry Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of EuroDry Ltd. is $11, with potential upside of 59.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.9% of EuroDry Ltd. shares and 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares. EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 61.61%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EuroDry Ltd. -5.46% 7.55% -2.1% -10.29% -1.11% -8.6% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd. had bearish trend while Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

EuroDry Ltd. beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 6 of the 9 factors.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.