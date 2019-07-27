Comparison of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 63 13.06 N/A 0.75 82.52 Tractor Supply Company 100 1.62 N/A 4.38 22.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Etsy Inc. and Tractor Supply Company. Tractor Supply Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Etsy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Etsy Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Tractor Supply Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tractor Supply Company 0.00% 36.2% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Etsy Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Tractor Supply Company’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Etsy Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Tractor Supply Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Etsy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tractor Supply Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Etsy Inc. and Tractor Supply Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Tractor Supply Company 0 1 5 2.83

Etsy Inc. has a -1.21% downside potential and a consensus price target of $70. On the other hand, Tractor Supply Company’s potential upside is 5.05% and its average price target is $115.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Tractor Supply Company is looking more favorable than Etsy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Etsy Inc. shares and 87.5% of Tractor Supply Company shares. Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Tractor Supply Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -9.09% -6.51% 12.45% 19% 110.37% 30.1% Tractor Supply Company -2.2% -5.01% 3.58% 2.19% 39.39% 18.96%

For the past year Etsy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tractor Supply Company.

Summary

Tractor Supply Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Etsy Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, DelÂ’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense names. It also operates an e-commerce Website, TractorSupply.com. The company sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.