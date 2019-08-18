Comparison of Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Both Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 64 9.04 N/A 0.77 86.81 Revolve Group Inc. 35 3.10 N/A 0.28 121.37

Demonstrates Etsy Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Revolve Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Etsy Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Etsy Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Etsy Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Etsy Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Revolve Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Etsy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revolve Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Etsy Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Etsy Inc. has a 34.96% upside potential and an average target price of $71. Meanwhile, Revolve Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 39.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Revolve Group Inc. seems more appealing than Etsy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Etsy Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.17% and 35.2% respectively. 0.8% are Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89% Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38%

For the past year Etsy Inc. was more bullish than Revolve Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Etsy Inc. beats Revolve Group Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.