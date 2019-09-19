Comparison of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 242.29 N/A -2.36 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 18.05 N/A -5.94 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $199, while its potential upside is 137.84%.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 95.9%. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.