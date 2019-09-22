Comparison of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 72.3% respectively. Insiders owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.