Comparison of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.35 N/A -2.16 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.01 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 4.9%. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -34.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.