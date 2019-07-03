Comparison of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 260.54 N/A -2.16 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19 Current Ratio and a 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -13.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.