Comparison of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 276.96 N/A -2.16 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $158 average target price and a 40.59% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 85%. 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.