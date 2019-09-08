Comparison of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.97 N/A -2.36 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.19 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 48.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 86.3% respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.