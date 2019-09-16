Comparison of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 222.04 N/A -2.36 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.99 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, which is potential 104.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0% respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.