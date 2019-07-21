Comparison of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

We will be comparing the differences between Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 11.14 N/A 0.25 82.81 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -36.72 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$18.5 is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.37%. Competitively Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has an average target price of $4, with potential upside of 3.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation appears more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares and 54.3% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49%

For the past year Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.