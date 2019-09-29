Comparison of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) and KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 25 0.00 1.73M 0.79 32.62 KEMET Corporation 18 0.55 53.15M 3.50 5.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and KEMET Corporation. KEMET Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than KEMET Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 7,006,885.38% 6.1% 5.3% KEMET Corporation 290,120,087.34% 38.3% 16.7%

Volatility and Risk

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KEMET Corporation on the other hand, has 2.52 beta which makes it 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. are 8.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor KEMET Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KEMET Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. and KEMET Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 KEMET Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of KEMET Corporation is $27.5, which is potential 53.03% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. shares and 82.5% of KEMET Corporation shares. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, KEMET Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. 0.91% 5% 2.85% 0.6% 0.11% 2.77% KEMET Corporation -6.59% 5.07% 14.45% -5% -23.35% 14.71%

For the past year Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has weaker performance than KEMET Corporation

Summary

KEMET Corporation beats on 10 of the 14 factors Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services, which include design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. Its products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters. The company offers its capacitors for use in the automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.