Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.98 N/A -2.74 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.91 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 83.91%. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 275.94% and its consensus price target is $5. The results provided earlier shows that vTv Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.