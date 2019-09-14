Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.79 N/A -2.74 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a 36.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.