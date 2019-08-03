Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.16 N/A -2.74 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and has 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 78.87%. Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 4.78% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.