Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|8.74
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|253.69
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.8%
|-23%
Liquidity
3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 46.45% at a $69.17 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2.23%
|-9.49%
|4.09%
|-13.26%
|-37.94%
|10.1%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
