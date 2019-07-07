Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.74 N/A -7.54 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 253.69 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 46.45% at a $69.17 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.43% are Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.