Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|7.13
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|77.74
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 80.13%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 74.72% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
