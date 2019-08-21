Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.13 N/A -2.74 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 77.74 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$69.17 is Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 80.13%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 74.72% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.