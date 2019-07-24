Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.88
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.33
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk and Volatility
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.98. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.06 which is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 62.56% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $69.17. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 consensus target price and a 391.48% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25% respectively. About 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.73%
|13.99%
|-55.73%
|-82.92%
|-76.56%
|-47.28%
For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.