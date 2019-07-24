Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.88 N/A -7.54 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.98. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.06 which is 206.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 62.56% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $69.17. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 consensus target price and a 391.48% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25% respectively. About 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.