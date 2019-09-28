Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,855,441.26% -48.6% -35.7% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,476,982,806.43% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk & Volatility

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 52.20% at a $57.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.