Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.84 N/A -2.74 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 87.61% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $69.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AC Immune SA.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.