Comparison of ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 74 2.42 N/A 3.21 26.07 Bel Fuse Inc. 17 0.21 N/A 1.69 9.11

Table 1 demonstrates ESCO Technologies Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. ESCO Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Bel Fuse Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that ESCO Technologies Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Bel Fuse Inc.’s 1.86 beta is the reason why it is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Bel Fuse Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Bel Fuse Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ESCO Technologies Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ESCO Technologies Inc. is $87, with potential upside of 14.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares and 51.2% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Bel Fuse Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.