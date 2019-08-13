Comparison of Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

We will be comparing the differences between Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Sporting Goods industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade Incorporated 12 0.86 N/A 1.39 8.31 Vista Outdoor Inc. 9 0.14 N/A -11.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Escalade Incorporated and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Escalade Incorporated and Vista Outdoor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade Incorporated 0.00% 15.4% 13.1% Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -30.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Escalade Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Escalade Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Escalade Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vista Outdoor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Escalade Incorporated and Vista Outdoor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Vista Outdoor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Vista Outdoor Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 161.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Escalade Incorporated and Vista Outdoor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 97.7%. Insiders held roughly 8.3% of Escalade Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Vista Outdoor Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Escalade Incorporated -0.6% 1.23% -2.37% -1.87% -12.65% 0.7% Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.14% -19.46% -16.76% -29.96% -54.89% -36.56%

For the past year Escalade Incorporated has 0.7% stronger performance while Vista Outdoor Inc. has -36.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Escalade Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Vista Outdoor Inc.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, on-line retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. Its Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards. This segment also provides safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, including laser rangefinders; hydration packs and water bottles; binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; and holsters, duty gear, bags and packs. It provides its products under the Alliant Powder, Bee Stinger, Bell, Blackburn, BLACKHAWK!, BollÃ©, Bushnell, Butler Creek, C-Preme, CamelBak, Camp Chef, CÃ©bÃ©, Champion Target, CoPilot, Eagle, Final Approach, Giro, Gold Tip, GunMate, Gunslick Pro, Hoppe's, Jimmy Styks, Krash, M-Pro 7, Millett, Night Optics, Outers, Primos, Raskullz, Redfield, Serengeti, Simmons, Tasco, Uncle Mike's, and Weaver brand names. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.