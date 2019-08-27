Comparison of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Since ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 139.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 90.4%. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders are 0.39%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.