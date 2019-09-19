Comparison of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has an average target price of $13, and a 146.21% upside potential. Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $7.75, with potential upside of 265.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than ERYTECH Pharma S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.