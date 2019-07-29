Comparison of Eros International Plc (EROS) and Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) and Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Movie Production Theaters. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eros International Plc 7 0.46 N/A -0.22 0.00 Cinemark Holdings Inc. 39 1.44 N/A 1.74 23.13

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros International Plc 0.00% -1.2% -0.8% Cinemark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 3.8%

Eros International Plc is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Eros International Plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cinemark Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Eros International Plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros International Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cinemark Holdings Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 19.69% and its average price target is $46.5.

Eros International Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 0%. Insiders held 45.17% of Eros International Plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eros International Plc -1.71% -6.17% -16.3% -22.57% -32.83% -2.77% Cinemark Holdings Inc. -1.71% -3.19% 9.48% -1.3% 10.78% 12.57%

For the past year Eros International Plc has -2.77% weaker performance while Cinemark Holdings Inc. has 12.57% stronger performance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Eros International Plc.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service. It also distributes its film content through physical formats, such as DVDs and video compact discs (VCDs) in hotels and on airlines, as well as for use on mobile networks; and distributes and licenses content on physical media, including on Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and VCDs. In addition, the company distributes its film content to Internet platforms, as well as to wholesalers and retailers; and licenses content to third party distributors internationally to provide content dubbed into local languages for non-South Asian audiences. Further, it is involved in direct sales to corporate customers who bundle the companyÂ’s DVDs or VCDs with their products for promotional purposes. The company has rights for approximately 3,000 films in its library. Additionally, it operates as a music publisher for third party owned music rights. The company also provides music content directly, as well as through third party platforms or licensing deals; and through streaming services, such as digital streaming, CDs, and publishing/master rights licensing. Eros International Plc was founded in 1977 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of August 10, 2017, the company operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.