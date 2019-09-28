Comparison of Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Since Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity Company 211 3.13 25.13M 5.10 43.70 Watford Holdings Ltd. 25 0.00 22.40M -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Erie Indemnity Company and Watford Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity Company 11,897,547.58% 30.8% 16.9% Watford Holdings Ltd. 90,468,497.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Erie Indemnity Company and Watford Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Erie Indemnity Company 0 0 0 0.00 Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Watford Holdings Ltd. has a consensus price target of $31.25, with potential upside of 17.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Erie Indemnity Company and Watford Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.9% and 5%. 0.8% are Erie Indemnity Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Watford Holdings Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Erie Indemnity Company -16.5% -13.08% 18.72% 53.35% 79.51% 67.11% Watford Holdings Ltd. -19.15% -29.67% -30.24% 0% 0% -29.78%

For the past year Erie Indemnity Company has 67.11% stronger performance while Watford Holdings Ltd. has -29.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Erie Indemnity Company beats Watford Holdings Ltd.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. The company operates three field offices. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.