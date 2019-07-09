Comparison of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 113 11.28 N/A 2.79 42.32 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 19.73 N/A 0.03 303.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 6.9% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Capstead Mortgage Corporation is $8.5, which is potential 0.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 2.34% 1.7% 8.88% 20.81% 32.18% 21.33% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% -1.28% 7.88% 15.67% -4.18% 27.29%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.