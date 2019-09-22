Comparison of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 18 2.25 N/A 0.98 16.93 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

In table 1 we can see Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is presently more expensive than Ultra Petroleum Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultra Petroleum Corp. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Equitrans Midstream Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a 44.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation has stronger performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.