Comparison of Equinor ASA (EQNR) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas businesses, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA 21 0.76 N/A 2.47 7.22 Ecopetrol S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 1.77 10.14

Table 1 demonstrates Equinor ASA and Ecopetrol S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ecopetrol S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equinor ASA. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Equinor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol S.A., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9% Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Equinor ASA’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Equinor ASA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ecopetrol S.A. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Equinor ASA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ecopetrol S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Equinor ASA and Ecopetrol S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 0 0 0 0.00 Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Ecopetrol S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 30.29% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Equinor ASA and Ecopetrol S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.6% and 3%. 67.3% are Equinor ASA’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Ecopetrol S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87% Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91%

For the past year Equinor ASA had bearish trend while Ecopetrol S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Equinor ASA beats Ecopetrol S.A.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.