Comparison of Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) and Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), both competing one another are Internet Software & Services companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix Inc. (REIT) 460 8.25 N/A 5.12 98.07 Support.com Inc. 2 0.43 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equinix Inc. (REIT) and Support.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 5.7% 2% Support.com Inc. 0.00% -13.7% -10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Equinix Inc. (REIT) has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Support.com Inc. has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equinix Inc. (REIT) are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Support.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Support.com Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.08% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) shares and 45.9% of Support.com Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.88% of Support.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equinix Inc. (REIT) -1.22% -0.56% 11.58% 31.09% 16.05% 42.42% Support.com Inc. 0% 1.97% -27.23% -37.94% -43.84% -36.99%

For the past year Equinix Inc. (REIT) had bullish trend while Support.com Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equinix Inc. (REIT) beats on 7 of the 8 factors Support.com Inc.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides colocation services and related offerings, including operations space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services. Equinix, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.