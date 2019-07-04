Comparison of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 101.28 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Equillium Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 33.1 and 33.1. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 2.1% respectively. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.